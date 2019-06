Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, who inexplicably still has top level security clearances, said he was not sure whether he’d alert the FBI should another offer of information come from the Russians.

Said Kushner, in an interview with Axios: “I don’t know. It’s hard to do hypotheticals, but the reality is is that we were not given anything that was salacious.”

Kushner also, for the first time ever, denied that he discussed his top level security clearance with Trump.