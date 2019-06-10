Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness: ‘I’m Nonbinary — I’m Gender Nonconforming’

Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness told OUT magazine in a recent interview that he feels he’s nonbinary.

Said Van Ness: “It’s really cool! The older I get, the more I think that I’m nonbinary — I’m gender nonconforming. Like, some days I feel like a man, but then other days I feel like a woman. I don’t really — I think my energies are really all over the place. Any opportunity I have to break down stereotypes of the binary, I am down for it, I’m here for it. I think that a lot of times gender is used to separate and divide. It’s this social construct that I don’t really feel like I fit into the way I used to. I always used to think “Oh, I’m like a gay man,” but I think any way I can let little boys and little girls know that they can express themselves and they can like be — like, making iconic partnerships with brands like essie no matter now they present is really important and exciting.”

