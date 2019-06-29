Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

You are here: Home / towleroad / Lady Gaga Delivers Emotional Pride Speech in Surprise Stonewall Appearance with Alicia Keys, Wilson Cruz,Whoopi Goldberg and More: WATCH

Lady Gaga Delivers Emotional Pride Speech in Surprise Stonewall Appearance with Alicia Keys, Wilson Cruz,Whoopi Goldberg and More: WATCH

by Leave a Comment

Gaga Stonewall

Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance at Pride Live’s Stonewall Day concert at the Stonewall Inn on Friday .

Said Gaga: “Look around you. Look at what you have done. You are the definition of courage, do you know that? … This community has fought and continued to fight a war of acceptance, a war of tolerance — and the most relentless bravery. You are the definition of courage, do you know that? This is a celebration of all of you in every single way. I really, really hope you celebrate every inch of who you are today”

Also appearing were Alicia Keys, who sang “True Colors” and a “Girl on Fire” with Bob the Drag Queen, Wilson Cruz, Whoopi Goldberg, Chelsea Clinton, Donatella Versace, Geena Rocera, and Mayor Bill de Blasio.

View this post on Instagram

@aliciakeys @bobthedragqueen @prideliveofficial @united @z100newyork #pride🌈 #nycpride2019 #pridenyc #worldpride2019 #worldpridenyc2019 #stonewallday #newyorkpride #worldpridenewyork #worldpridenewyorkcity🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸

A post shared by Mr Gustavo Inciarte (@mrgustavoinciarte) on

Full event: