Lady Gaga Delivers Emotional Pride Speech in Surprise Stonewall Appearance with Alicia Keys, Wilson Cruz,Whoopi Goldberg and More: WATCH

Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance at Pride Live’s Stonewall Day concert at the Stonewall Inn on Friday .
Said Gaga: “Look around you. Look at what you have done. You are the definition of courage, do you know that? … This community has fought and continued to fight a war of acceptance, a war of tolerance — and the most relentless bravery. You are the definition of courage, do you know that? This is a celebration of all of you in every single way. I really, really hope you celebrate every inch of who you are today”
Also appearing were Alicia Keys, who sang “True Colors” and a “Girl on Fire” with Bob the Drag Queen, Wilson Cruz, Whoopi Goldberg, Chelsea Clinton, Donatella Versace, Geena Rocera, and Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Full event: