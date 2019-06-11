‘Pose’, ‘Trinkets’, ‘Los Espookys’ and More LGBT TV This Week

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.

Let your body move to the music for season two of Pose Tuesday at 10 p.m. Eastern on FX. The largest trans cast on television is back and ready to take the world by storm after Madonna’s “Vogue” brings ballroom mainstream. Brace yourself for another round of emotionally devastating performances from Indya Moore, Mj Rodriguez and Billy Porter.

Younger is back on TV Land Wednesday at 10 p.m. Eastern. In addition to out actor Nico Torterella, the show boasts queer characters Lauren (played by out actor Molly Bernard) and Maggie (Debi Mazar).

Did they make it work? The recently rebooted Project Runway brings season 17 to a close with its usual fanfare Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern on Bravo.

Brianna Hildebrand (the out actor who portrayed Teenage Negasonic Warhead in Deadpool) leads a gang of shoplifters in the new Netflix series Trinkets, dropping Friday. Non-binary actor Quintessa Swindell also stars.

HBO’s bonkers new series Los Espookys is coming Friday at 11 p.m. Eastern. The Spanish-language comedy (relax, Mary, there are subtitles) was co-created by SNL‘s and Portlandia‘s Fred Armisen along with comedians Ana Fabrega and Julio Torres. You may be familiar with Torres’ work from SNL (he’s the brains behind such memorable digital shorts as Melania Moments and Wells For Boys), but the utterly unique NYC comedian lets his full freak flag fly here. Get ready to fall in love before his HBO stand-up special My Favorite Shapes later this summer.

What are you watching this week on TV?