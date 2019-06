In one of history’s forgotten chapters, social media personality Max Emerson went down with the Titanic.

How might our knowledge of that tragic night been different had influencers been on board to record all the swag on board, including an unboxing video of The Heart of the Ocean, shirtless selfies with the crew, the “killer content” moment when the ship struck the iceberg, and an Instagram live video of the violinist’s plaintiff melodies. Now we know.