Already threatened by rising waters, New York is sagging under the weight of its skyscrapers

Published by
Relaxnews

By Daniel SLIM / AFP New York City is under threat from rising ocean level and the increase in extreme weather events. But another factor is also a contributor to worsening the phenomenon: the titanic weight of its buildings. New York City is under threat from rising ocean level and the increase in extreme weather events. But another factor is also a contributor to worsening the phenomenon: the titanic weight of its buildings. Without its skyscrapers, New York wouldn’t really be New York. But these defining structures that are so characteristic of the city, these buildings that tower over the …

