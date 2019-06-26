Meet All the Men of ‘Big Brother 21’ in Their Swimwear: Photos

Jack / CBS Big Brother

The long-running summer fluff show Big Brother premiered last night for its 21st season, and promises, as usual, to offer plenty of skin, nonsensical gossip, a few controversies, and hours of TV watching for folks who aren’t looking to exercise any brain cells.

To that end, they’ve already put out a swimsuit photo shoot. Early cast standouts include Tommy, a gay, very animated Broadway dancer, and the apple of his and several other houseguests’ eyes – Jack, a Jason Momoa look-alike who can snatch 275 pounds. Check out the gallery below.

The twist this season: the contestants voted for a “Camp Director” who will banish four houseguests immediately for the first week. Those houseguests will have to battle back into the game.