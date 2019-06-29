Megan Rapinoe After 2-1 Win Over France: ‘Go Gays! You Can’t Win a Championship Without Gays!’

The U.S. women’s soccer team defeated France 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the World Cup on Friday night and Megan Rapinoe had a Pride message for reporters. Rapinoe has had 5 goals in 4 matches.

MORGAN ➡️ HEATH ➡️ RAPINOE



A wonderful team goal doubles the @USWNT's lead! #FIFAWWC 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/B9OGQIKzSP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2019

Said Rapinoe: “Go gays! You can’t win a championship without gays on your team – it’s never been done before, ever. That’s science, right there! I’m motivated by people who like me, who are fighting for the same things. I take more energy from that than from trying to prove anyone wrong. That’s draining on yourself. But for me, to be gay and fabulous, during Pride month at the World Cup, is nice.”

Earlier this week, Donald Trump rage-tweeted at Rapinoe after hearing that the out U.S. women’s soccer team co-captain told a reporter “I’m not going to the f**king White House’.

