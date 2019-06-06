Nancy Pelosi on Trump: ‘I Don’t Want to See Him Impeached. I Want to See Him in Prison’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Democratic colleagues on Wednesday night that she didn’t want to impeach Donald Trump, but wanted to see him in prison.

Politico reports: ‘Nadler pressed Pelosi to allow his committee to launch an impeachment inquiry against Trump — the second such request he’s made in recent weeks only to be rebuffed by the California Democrat and other senior leaders. Pelosi stood firm, reiterating that she isn’t open to the idea of impeaching Trump at this time. “I don’t want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison,” Pelosi said, according to multiple Democratic sources familiar with the meeting. Instead of impeachment, Pelosi still prefers to see Trump defeated at the ballot box and then prosecuted for his alleged crimes, according to the sources.’

The Washington Post adds: “A growing number of House Democrats have publicly called for an impeachment inquiry following a public statement last week by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III in which he reiterated that his office could not exonerate Trump of obstructing its probe of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. … Pelosi, however, worries about the prospect that Trump would be acquitted by the Senate’s Republican majority following impeachment by the House.”