NYC’s “Gay Street” was renamed “Acceptance Street” and marked by an installation of rainbow-colored signs this week labeled with various sexual orientations.

The moment we’ve all been waiting for! Check out the new Acceptance Street #AcceptanceMatters pic.twitter.com/uUy25N92k0 — NYC Human Rights (@NYCCHR) June 17, 2019

The installation was underwritten by MasterCard and spearheaded by the New York City Commission on Human Rights.

GMA reported: “With New York as the host city for WorldPride this year, organizers and underwriters told ABC they are actively working to understand how they can make the installation a permanent symbol for the community.”