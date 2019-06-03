Pete Buttigieg Gets Emotional Explaining Need for Gun Control to Second-Grader: WATCH

Mayor Pete Buttigieg got emotional answering a question from a second-grader in Austin, Texas about keeping schools safe.

Said Buttigieg: “One of the voices that is in my head when someone like you asks a question like that is we cannot let you down. Those of us in elected office owe it to you to do whatever it takes, even if it means losing an election every now and then.”

Buttigieg told the kid that because of his experience in the military he is familiar with the kinds of weapons that are being used in school shootings: “One thing I know about them is that they don’t belong anywhere near an American school.”

Newsweek reports: 'Buttigieg's campaign policy for gun control includes the implementation of universal background checks for individuals who want to purchase a gun, to ban military-style assault weapons and to create a nationwide system for gun licensing.'