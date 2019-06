Compelled by subpoena, U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller will testify openly to the House Judiciary and House Intelligence committees in sequential open sessions on July 17. It will be the first time Mueller has been questioned by Congress over his report into Russian interference in the U.S. election.

Aides to Mueller will also testify in closed door sessions. Rachel MAddow spoke with House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff about the testimony on Tuesday night.