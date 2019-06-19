Sarah Huckabee Sanders ‘Seriously Considering’ Run for Arkansas Governor

Outgoing White House Press Secretary and liar for Trump Sarah Huckabee Sanders is “seriously considering” a run for Arkansas governor.

Politico reports: “While Sanders and her associates have been quietly talking about the possibility for months, sometimes in jest, she has shown renewed interest in the prospect as she’s started contemplating her post-White House plans, the people said. Sanders and her allies have started making calls to donors and Republican operatives in the state. Though neither Sanders nor her associates have directly sought support for a potential campaign, some who have spoken with them see the outreach as a sign that she’s weighing a run.”