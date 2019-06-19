Sean Cody Under Fire for Model Sporting Confederate Flag Tattoo

Screenshot

Gay adult studio Sean Cody is under fire for welcoming back a model with a Confederate flag tattoo. The model, Zack, had been featured in a solo scene but was brought back for another scene with the studio’s model Jax. In both scenes, the studio blurred out the tattoo, and photoshopped it in the promotional photos. What was under the blur was discovered after the studio accidentally released a trailer with the tattoo uncovered last week.

Wrote Zachary Sire on the website Str8Up (wk-unfriendly site): ‘The model, “Zane,” having a Confederate Flag tattoo is bad enough, but you know what’s actually worse? Sean Cody being fully aware that the flag is considered a racist symbol, choosing to put the guy in their videos anyway, and then haphazardly trying to hide it from viewers. If Sean Cody really believed in their content, they should’ve just released this scene without blurring the racist symbol. What are they afraid of? While this video could’ve just been dumped in the trash, the studio must be so short on content, they couldn’t bear to scrap even one scene.’

Commenters to the site agreed.

Wrote one commenter: “This is just pure nonsense all around. It’s one thing that they hired, filmed and released these scenes and to also treat its members like idiots after knowing that we know what they’re blurring airbrushing out of the pics and videos. I think porn may be one of the last safe spaces for racists to work openly without any repercussions for being openly racist and having racist symbols tattooed on their bodies.”

Added another: “They’ve vaulted scenes for lesser, petty reasons. But they decided this scene needed an audience? A model with a symbol which conjures up imagery of bigotry, discrimination and degradation is getting f**ked by another southerner? During Pride month? That’s not even the worst of it. They released this s**t on Juneteenth. That can’t be a coincidence.”

Wrote another: “The symbol is deeply routed in racism. What someone’s individual interpretation is of the symbol, due to their ignorance, is no excuse for the racist symbol itself. You don’t get to walk around brandishing hate–when anyone under the age of 50 knows that flag is nothing if not racially controversial at it’s core–and then be surprised when there is backlash.”