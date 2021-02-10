Admitted Klan Leader Who Drove Through Crowd of ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protesters Sent to Prison for 3+ Years

Harry Rogers, a Virginia man arrested in June after driving his truck through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters who told police he was a leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a propagandist for Confederate ideology, was sentenced to three years and eight months on Tuesday.

The NYT reports: “No one was seriously injured in the episode. Mr. Rogers drove over one man’s toe and twice struck one woman who had stepped in front of the truck, according to The Associated Press. Before Mr. Rogers’s arrest, he had bragged about his actions on social media. ‘This Chevrolet 2500 went up on the curb and through the protest,’ he said in a Facebook live video played in court last week, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. ‘It’s kind of funny if you ask me.'”

Rogers was sentenced to six years in prison last August, but appealed those convictions “and then decided to plead guilty rather than go to trial, which was scheduled to begin Tuesday,” the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

