Seth Meyers and Rihanna Had a Hilarious Day Drinking Session: WATCH

Seth Meyers went day drinking with Rihanna at NYC’s Jane Hotel and had quite a date in which multiple shots, beers, and drinks were consumed.

The date started out with Meyers making Rihanna a series of drinks based on her songs called the “Rumbrella”, “Diamonds in the Rye”, “We Found Veuve in a Hostess Place” (a twinkie in champagne), and “Bitch Better Have My Bunny” (tequila in hollow chocolate rabbits).

Meyers and Rihanna then played an outfit guessing game, offered each other advice on careers and marriage, and then Rihanna made Seth up with Fenty beauty products, and sang her own songs to her.