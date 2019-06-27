The Gay Penguins at the London Zoo are Celebrating Pride

The gay penguins at ZSL London Zoo are celebrating Pride this year thanks to zookeepers who have adorned their pen with a “Some penguins are gay, get over it” sign.

Penguin Beach is home to the Zoo's most famous same-sex couple, Ronnie and Reggie, and our #penguins are joining in on the #Pride celebrations! 🐧 Discover more about our pride-themed activities at the Zoo! 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/G62kM4oKGA #PrideInLondon @PrideInLondon #ZooLife pic.twitter.com/uIWSb7Ah5F — ZSL London Zoo (@zsllondonzoo) June 26, 2019

The Independent reports: ‘The zoo said: “Ronnie and Reggie got together in 2014, and famously adopted an egg that was abandoned by another couple a year later. “The pair shared parenting duties of their chick, Kyton, until he fledged the nest. They remain as strong as ever and are often found snuggled up in their nest box together. “The duo share their home with 91 other penguins, including fellow same-sex couples Nadja and Zimmer, and Dev and Martin.” London Zoo’s LGBTQ+ society, Team Pride, will be marching in the organised London Pride Parade on July 6.’