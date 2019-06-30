The Stonewall You Know is a Myth – and That’s OK: WATCH

Who threw the first brick at Stonewall? NYT reporter Shane O’Neill wanted to get to the bottom of it, and the inconclusive results are laid out very well in this clip featuring historians, and some who were there.

Writes O’Neill: “Fifty years after Stonewall, we’re still arguing about what happened on that night. And that’s kind of the point: Stonewall was, at its core, about people reclaiming their narratives from a society that told them they were sick or pitiful or didn’t even exist. Getting to tell your own story is a gift, but it means that you have to contend with other people’s stories, and I guess that can mean arguing, maybe for 50 years straight. And that’s O.K.”