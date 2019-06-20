Billionaire Tom Steyer Will Air This Trump Impeachment Ad During ‘FOX & Friends’ — WATCH

Billionaire Tom Steyer is taking his campaign to impeach Trump to the president’s favorite morning show, FOX & Friends. The program will air a one minute commercial on Friday and Monday, Politico reports. Steyer’s ‘Need To Impeach’ group has thrown $700,000 behind the ad.

Says the ad: “Right now, Donald Trump is committing crimes in the open. The Mueller report identified multiple instances of obstruction of justice. Congress, and that means both parties, must put their own political interests aside and focus on what’s right for our country. America will move forward as soon as leaders stop acting on their own interest, start leveling with voters and do what’s right.”