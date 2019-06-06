FOX News’ Tomi Lahren Defends Straight Pride Parade, Whines That It’s ‘Open Season’ on Heterosexual White Men

FOX Nation host Tomi Lahren defended plans for a Straight Pride Parade in the city of Boston in the “First Thoughts” segment of her FOX Nation show.

“You can be proud of about everything these days, so long as it’s not straight, white, male, or God forbid, conservative,” Lahren lamented. “Don’t forget, it is open season on straight white men in this country, and y’all aren’t allowed to celebrate your straightness. It’s 2019. Don’t you know that’s been off-limits for at least the last 10 years?”

Lahren continued: “Why is it so taboo nowadays to recognize or be proud of heterosexuality or traditional values in general? Can that not be a thing anymore? According to who? I’m sick of this. The very groups that preached tolerance, love, and acceptance are anything but loving tolerant and accepting. In this era of 64 gender options, female boy scouts, and pronoun enforcement, all things traditional or conservative are deemed hateful and deplorable. Enough. Enough with that crap.”

Asked Lahren: “Isn’t it funny how the so-called loving and tolerant leftists and members of the LGBT community demand respect for their events and celebrations, but are so quick to diminish, demonize, and mock groups they disagree with?”