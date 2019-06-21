Trump Approved Strikes on Iran, Then Called Them Off

Donald Trump approved a set of military strikes on Iran on Thursday and last night ordered the military to stand down.

The NYT reports: “Officials said the president had initially approved attacks on a handful of Iranian targets, like radar and missile batteries. The operation was underway in its early stages when it was called off, a senior administration official said. … It was not clear whether Mr. Trump simply changed his mind on the strikes or whether the administration altered course because of logistics or strategy. It was also not clear whether the attacks might still go forward.”