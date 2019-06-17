Trump Flips Out, Ejects Chief of Staff from Oval Office for Coughing During Interview: ‘I Don’t Like That, You Know’ — WATCH

Donald Trump interrupted his interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos to eject Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney from the Oval Office for coughing, as revealed by a new clip of last week’s interview circulating online. Trump then demanded a retake of his remarks.

Just over 20 seconds into this clip Trump gruffly asks Mick Mulvaney to leave the room because he coughed. No, seriously. Watch it for yourself.



Well adjusted people with a shred of empathy simply don’t behave this way. pic.twitter.com/5aKfTVruRK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 17, 2019

A clearly irritated Trump points his finger, shakes his head, declaring, “He’s coughing in the middle of my answer. I don’t like that, you know, I don’t like that. If you’re gonna cough, please leave the room. You just can’t, you just can’t cough.”