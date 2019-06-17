Trump Flips Out, Ejects Chief of Staff from Oval Office for Coughing During Interview: ‘I Don’t Like That, You Know’ — WATCH

Donald Trump interrupted his interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos to eject Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney from the Oval Office for coughing, as revealed by a new clip of last week’s interview circulating online. Trump then demanded a retake of his remarks.
A clearly irritated Trump points his finger, shakes his head, declaring, “He’s coughing in the middle of my answer. I don’t like that, you know, I don’t like that. If you’re gonna cough, please leave the room. You just can’t, you just can’t cough.”