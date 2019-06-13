Trump Says He Would Take Political Intel from Foreign Power Rather Than Call FBI: WATCH

In an ABC News interview on Wednesday night, Donald Trump said he would take political intel on an opponent from a foreign power rather than call the FBI.

Said Trump to George Stephanopoulos: “Somebody comes up and says, ‘Hey, I have information on your opponent,’ do you call the FBI? I’ll tell you what, I’ve seen a lot of things over my life. I don’t think in my whole life I’ve ever called the FBI. In my whole life. You don’t call the FBI. You throw somebody out of your office, you do whatever you do. … Oh, give me a break — life doesn’t work that way.”

Trump went on to say that “the FBI Director is wrong” when he says you should call the FBI in that kind of situation.

Asked Stephanopoulos: “If Russia, if China, if someone else offers you information on an opponent, should they accept it or should they call the FBI?”

Replied Trump: “I think maybe you do both. I think you might want to listen. There’s nothing wrong with listening. It’s not an interference. They have information — I think I’d take it. if I thought there was something wrong, I’d go, maybe, to the FBI.”