Trump Tells Piers Morgan Why He Banned Transgender Troops: ‘They Take Massive Amounts of Drugs’ — WATCH

Piers Morgan grilled Donald Trump in a Good Morning Britain interview about transgender troops in the military and why he banned them.

Said Trump: “They take massive amounts of drugs. They have to, and you are not allowed to take drugs, you are in the military, you are not allowed to take any drugs. You take an aspirin. And they have to, after the operation. They have no choice. They have to. And you would actually have to break rules and regulations in order to have that.”

Morgan then pointed out that the military spends more giving Viagra to service members than they spend on transgender medical expenses and said it seems odd for someone who says they support LGBT rights to do what he did.

Replied Trump: “Well, it is what it is.” People are then going in and asking for the operation, you know the operation is 200 thousand, 250 thousand dollars, and getting the operation, the recovery period is long and they have to take large amounts of drugs after that for whatever reason but large amounts, and that’s not the way it is, I mean you can’t do that.

Asked how he feels about transgender people in the U.S. military who have won gallantry awards, Trump replied, “Well I am proud of them. But you have to have a standard and you have to stick by that standard.”