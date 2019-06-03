Kicking Off UK Visit, Trump Attacks ‘Stone Cold Loser’ London Mayor, Calls for Boycott of AT&T

Donald Trump was welcomed to Buckingham Palace by Queen Elizabeth on Monday after firing off a series of controversial tweets.

The Queen officially welcomes President Trump to Buckingham Palace, with the sound of a gun salute in the background#TrumpUKVisit latest updates: https://t.co/4zaqzAiNZz pic.twitter.com/yG3bG7qAVz — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 3, 2019

Trump kicked off the state visit to the United Kingdom by launching a juvenile attack on London’s mayor and calling for a boycott of AT&T because he couldn’t watch FOX & Friends in his hotel room.

Tweeted Trump of London’s mayor: ‘.@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly “nasty” to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me……….Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job – only half his height. In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now!’

Trump later tweeted: ‘Just arrived in the United Kingdom. The only problem is that @CNN is the primary source of news available from the U.S. After watching it for a short while, I turned it off. All negative & so much Fake News, very bad for U.S. Big ratings drop. Why doesn’t owner @ATT do something? I believe that if people stoped using or subscribing to @ATT, they would be forced to make big changes at @CNN, which is dying in the ratings anyway. It is so unfair with such bad, Fake News! Why wouldn’t they act. When the World watches @CNN, it gets a false picture of USA. Sad!”

