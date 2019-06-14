Trump Snaps at George Stephanopoulos Over Obstruction Questioning: ‘You’re Being a Little Wise Guy’ — WATCH

ABC News released more footage from George Stephanopoulos’ interview with Donald Trump in which he grills the president about ordering Don McGahn to fire Robert Mueller.

“The story on that very simply, No. 1, I was never going to fire Mueller,” Trump said. “I never suggested firing Mueller.”

When Stephanopoulos presented the argument that McGahn testified as such under oath, Trump replied, “I don’t care what he says, it doesn’t matter.”

“Why would he lie under oath?” Stephanopoulos pressed on.

Replied Trump: “Because he wanted to make himself look like a good lawyer. Or he believed it because I would constantly tell anybody that would listen, including you, including the media, that Robert Mueller was conflicted. Robert Mueller had a total conflict of interest.”

Stephanopoulos continued, asking Trump why he wouldn’t answer the questions to Mueller under oath if he’s answering them now, Trump snapped, “George, you’re being a little wise guy, okay, which is typical for you. Just so you understand, very simple, it is very simple, there was no crime.”