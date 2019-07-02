Gay White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere Has a Lot to Say in Defense of His Boss Donald Trump

Judd Deere / Twitter

White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere is gay, and has a lot to say in defense of his boss Donald J. Trump in a new Buzzfeed profile.

Said Deere: “The left really wants to continue to push what I consider to be a disgusting message that LGBT Americans are threatened under this administration. It’s just a smear campaign. They’re going to say that I’m helping the enemy. That’s because I don’t agree with them 100% on all issues — they think that I’m in the wrong because I’m a Republican who also happens to be gay. They can get mad at me. I don’t go into a dark depression because somebody hates the person I work for, or wants to get upset at me because they think I’m crazy for working here, because it just doesn’t matter to me.”