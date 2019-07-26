George Michael’s Ex Arrested for Allegedly Smashing Up the Late Singer’s Mansion

George Michael’s ex Fadi Fawaz has been arrested for allegedly causing damage to the late singer’s home.

Fadi Fawaz and the late George Michael / Twitter

Yahoo UK reports: “Police were called to the North London mansion after neighbours reportedly saw Fawaz, 46, standing topless on the roof. According to The Sun loud smashing noises could be heard inside the building and water was seen gushing out of the front door.”

According to police a man had been seen on the roof of the mansion but was not there when police arrived. Fawaz was later arrested on suspicion of aggravated criminal damage.

Yahoo UK adds: ‘Earlier this year it emerged Fawaz has been left out of the Careless Whisper singer’s £97.6 million will. Michael’s sisters Melanie and Yioda will get an equal share of all the singer’s major assets, including his two London homes. Fawaz has allegedly been “squatting” at the London property since the singer died on Christmas Day, in 2016.’

