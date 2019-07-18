Netflix Threatens to Sue ‘Straight Pride Parade’ Group: ‘Our Legal Organization is Here, It’s Queer, and It’s Telling You to Steer Clear’

Organizers of the Straight Pride Parade planned for August 31 in Boston issued a laughable response after receiving a cease-and-desist order from Netflix for listing the company as a “prospective sponsor” on their website along with 25 other major corporations, some of which have already rejected the organization’s hateful mission.

Netflix wrote to the organization’s leaders, who have been linked to far-right and white supremacist groups: “You are using the Netflix logo to promote your event, which despite its name is about hate–-not pride. That’s gross and deeply hurtful, but it’s also deceptive misinformation and infringes our legal rights. Netflix has nothing to do with your organization or event. Indeed, it’s telling that you feel the need to lie to gain legitimacy. … You should know that we’re unafraid of bullies. Our legal department is here, it’s queer, and it’s telling you to steer clear.”

Wrote Straight Pride Parade organizers in response: “Sadly, we have learned that Netflix is a heterophobic company steeped in hatred and bigotry. They not only rejected our offer but threatened us with litigation if we did not stop using their name and logo, which is perfectly legal for editorial or informational purposes. Netflix labelled us bullies and declared that their legal department “is here, it’s queer, and it’s telling you to steer clear.” Obviously, Netflix has no qualms about using their position of power to threaten marginalized groups who are exercising their 1stamendment rights. It appears that their legal department is staffed by gay supremacists who are so accustomed to privilege that our goal of equality for straights feels like oppression to them. In fact, it is Netflix that is acting like a bully. We have every right to inform the public about our attempts to gain sponsors for our parade and their hate will not stop us.”