Older Gay Men React to the Classic Gay Animated Short ‘In a Heartbeat’ — WATCH

If you need and antidote to the hate-stoking and rage that seems to be everywhere right now, here’s at least a few minutes of relief. We’ve watched them try to interpret young gay slang, react to Troye Sivan videos, play Card Against Humanity, try to identify famous gays, play Never Have I Ever, identify pop star divas, respond to new song lyrics, clap back at mean comments, remember past loves, and look back at Stonewall.

Now Robert E. Reeves, Michael Peterson, Jessay Martin, and Bill Lyons watch and react to the beautiful gay animated short In a Heartbeat. The short film, which debuted in 2017, has more than 40 million views on YouTube.