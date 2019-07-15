Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello Faces Calls to Resign Over Leaked Group Chat Containing Homophobic, Misogynistic, and Profane Comments

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello is facing calls to resign after conversations from a private chat group administrated by Rossello revealed misogynistic, homophobic, and profane comments.

The group chat, on the messenger app Telegram, include 11 political figures close to Rossello, including Christian Sobrino, the government’s chief financial officer, and Luis Gerardo Rivera Marín, the State secretary and interim governor.

The NYT reports: ‘Mr. Rosselló, 40, apologized on Thursday after an excerpt from the chat was first published by local media showing he had referred to Melissa Mark-Viverito, the former speaker of the New York City Council, who was born in Puerto Rico, using the Spanish word for “whore.” In English, he also used a profane expression in reference to the oversight board that controls Puerto Rico’s finances, followed by emojis of a raised middle finger.’

Among the homophobic remarks were repeated references to Popular Democratic Party senator Eduardo Bhatia using the Spanish word for c**ksucker,’

There were also remarks about Ricky Martin, according to El Nuevo Dia: ‘Sobrino says homophobic comments about singer and actor Ricky Martin. “Nothing says patriarchal oppression like Ricky Martin”, he wrote, later saying, “Ricky Martin is such a male chauvinist that he f**ks men because women don’t measure up. Pure patriarchy.”’

Ricky Martin denounced Rossello after the chat leaked, tweeting ” We CAN NOT allow our Puerto Rico to be in the hands of such ‘leaders.’ … Do an act of true generosity, worth and love for Puerto Rico and give your position to another person with the wisdom and leadership to direct your destiny as a people.”

Las expresiones compartidas en un chat por parte del Gobernador de Puerto Rico @ricardorosello y coreadas por otros funcionarios públicos en lo que a todas luces era una discusión de sus ejecutorias en el Gobierno y no de asuntos privados como se intenta dejar ver, — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) July 13, 2019

es completamente repudiable y denotan el carácter y personalidad intolerante, arrogante, prepotente, homofóbica, machista y violenta de cada uno.



NO podemos permitir que nuestro Puerto Rico esté en manos de tales “líderes” — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) July 13, 2019

Es vergonzoso e inaceptable y no se resuelve con un perdón.



Este NO es el Gobierno que necesitamos. Este NO es el Puerto Rico que nuestros abuelos y padres construyeron y mucho menos el que queremos dejarle a nuestros hijos. — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) July 13, 2019

Este NO es el gobierno que nos prometieron en la campaña politica que llevó a Roselló a la gobernación.



No estar a la altura de nuestras expectativas, esa es la mas grande decepción .



Gobernador sus insultos y sus burlas nos muestran quien es usted realmente. — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) July 13, 2019

Precisamente porque sus comentarios fueron hechos en la intimidad queda demostrado de que esta hecho. Es en la intimidad donde se vive con la verdad e integridad que nos define y la suya esta lejos de ser una vertical y admirable. — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) July 13, 2019

La juventud no está reñida con la responsabilidad. Su conducta no es producto de un error o inexperiencia. Ha sido un acto consciente y deliberado, totalmente irresponsable y que atenta contra los derechos humanos de las personas que habitan el pueblo que dirije y representa. — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) July 13, 2019