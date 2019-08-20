Pete Buttigieg on Trump’s Fat-Shaming: ‘People in Glass Houses…’ — WATCH

TMZ caught up with Pete Buttigieg this week following Trump’s New Hampshire campaign rally at which he fat-shamed a man he thought was a protester who turned out to be one of his own supporters.

Asked to respond to the incident, Mayor Pete replied, “people in glass houses…” before pausing and adding, “look, nobody should fat-shame anybody, but certainly, I mean, I’m not even gonna say it. Nobody should fat shame anybody.”

Buttigieg went on to discuss Trump’s Greenland interest: “We just went into a huge deficit led by this president and his Republican allies. The last thing we should be doing is looking for other countries or land masses to buy. We got enough to do taking care of the United States. … I think they’re all set over there without our help right now.”