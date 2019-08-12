Republican Family Says They’re Dumping Trump for Kamala Harris in 2020: WATCH

A Republican family at the Iowa State Fair told MSNBC that they’re switching support to the Democratic party in 2020.

Said Kate Miller: “I’m a lifelong conservative. I campaigned door to door for Chuck Grassley. I cannot vote for Donald Trump. He is not a conservative, and I don’t think he’s a good man. And when you watch cabinet member after cabinet member fall away from him. I just can’t vote for him.”

Paul Miller said he’s undecided at this point and though he voted for Trump last time, he wasn’t voting for Trump but against the Democratic ticket.

The Miller daughter, Taylor, said she’s thinking about Kamala Harris like her mother, adding that Sanders and Warren are a little “too far left” for her.