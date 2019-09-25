Trump Spews Incoherent Defense After Damning ‘Transcript’ Reveals He Abused Power of Presidency: WATCH

Donald Trump spewed a word salad when asked by reporters about the White House “transcript” revealing he abused the power of his office to persuade a foreign leader to intervene in U.S. elections and investigate a political opponent.

“Just so you understand; it’s the single greatest witch hunt in American history, probably in history, but in American history. It’s a disgraceful thing. The letter was a great letter — meaning the letter revealing the call. That was done at the insistence of myself and other people that read it. It was a friendly letter. There was no pressure. The way you had built up that call, it was going to be the call from hell — it turned out to be a nothing call. Other than a lot of people said ‘I never knew you could be so nice.'”