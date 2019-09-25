Joseph Maguire, Whistleblower Complaint, Cimabue, Hillary Clinton, Jonathan Van Ness, Jeffree Star, Todrick, Allan Leech: HOT LINKS

JOSEPH MAGUIRE. Acting Director of National Intelligence threatened to resign if White House attempted to force him to stonewall on whistleblower complaint. “The officials said that Joseph Maguire, who was thrust into the top intelligence post last month, warned the White House that he was not willing to withhold information from Congress, where he is scheduled to testify in open and closed hearings on Thursday.” Maguire denies…
WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT. House Intel Committee will review whistleblower complaint privately Wednesday afternoon. “At 4 o’clock this afternoon, in fact, the DNI is going to transmit the complaint to the Intelligence Committee spaces where all the Intelligence Committee members will have an opportunity to read it,” Nunes said.
#ITMFA. Hillary Clinton says Trump has betrayed our country: “The president of the United States has betrayed our country. That’s not a political statement—it’s a harsh reality, and we must act. He is a clear and present danger to the things that keep us strong and free. I support impeachment.”
WHOOPS. White House accidentally sent talking points to House Democrats. ‘The talking points include recommendations that Republicans say it was entirely appropriate for the president to pressure a foreign leader to investigate a political enemy, while then turning the tables and saying the real story is former Vice President Joe Biden’s purported “corruption.”’
2020. Elizabeth Warren passes Biden in new national poll: ‘Twenty-seven percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents polled by Quinnipiac University said they favor Warren, according to a new poll released Wednesday morning. Twenty-five percent said they prefer former Vice President Joe Biden.’
MICHELLE WILLIAMS. Destiny’s Child star wants you to know she was never in Dawson’s Creek.
SUSAN WOJCICKI. Politicians can break terms of service rules: “When you have a political officer that is making information this is really important for their constituents to see, or for other global leaders to see, that is content that we would leave up because we think it’s important for other people to see.”
JONATHAN VAN NESS. On his decision to reveal his HIV status: “I do have this calm sense (that) I did this for a reason.”
JUUL. Vaping company CEO will step down: ‘Kevin Burns has stepped down as chief executive of embattled e-cigarette maker Juul, amid intensifying scrutiny of the brand’s marketing practices and a public health crisis that has seen nine deaths related to vaping products and 530 confirmed cases of vaping-related lung disease. Burns will be replaced by K.C. Crosthwaite, a former executive at tobacco-maker Altria, which took a 35 percent stake in Juul last year.’
MASSACHUSETTS. 4-month ban declared on all vaping products.
XAVIER BETTEL. Luxembourg’s gay PM tells UN everyone has duty to challenge hate speech: “We are all part and we all have a responsibility. This starts from … your politicians but it goes also to a family evening, to dinner with friends, with family. If they have hate speech you can never accept it.”
CIMABUE. Woman finds Italian masterpiece hanging in her kitchen. “A long-lost painting by a 13th century Italian master discovered in the kitchen of an elderly French woman has been valued at up to six million euros and will be sold at auction next month.”
MARYLAND. Challenge to gay conversion therapy ban dismissed: ‘Christopher Doyle, the plaintiff and a therapist, alleged that this ban violated his First Amendment rights to speech, to receive information, and to free exercise of religion as well as his right to liberty of speech in Articles 10 and 40 of the Maryland Declaration of Rights. On the freedom of speech, the court applied intermediate scrutiny and found that “the ban does not burden more speech than necessary.” Doyle argued that counseling must count as speech, but the court held that “government regulations of professional practices that entail and incidentally burden speech receive deferential review.” The court also noted that such review exists on a sliding scale from “public dialogue” to “regulation of professional conduct.” This legislation stands on the latter part of the spectrum as practitioners remain free to engage in any form of personal expression, including recommending the therapy, but may not practice it.’
BABY ARCHIE. The son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle makes his South African debut in visit with Desmond Tutu.
INDIANAPOLIS. Catholic Church suspends decree revoking school’s status over refusal to fire gay teacher: “Indianapolis Archbishop Charles Thompson revoked the private high school’s Catholic status in June after it refused to fire a gay teacher in a same-sex marriage. Brebeuf, sponsored by an order of priests called the Midwest Jesuits, appealed the archbishop’s decision to the Vatican’s Congregation for Catholic Education in Rome. That body has temporarily suspended Thompson’s decree while Brebeuf’s appeal is pending.”
EZRA MILLER. Slut for fashion.
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS. Russian athletes may be banned.
NYC. Cops investigating alleged anti-gay attack in Queens restaurant.
TRAILER. The Beautiful World of Jeffree Star. ‘Shane Dawson has finally dropped the trailer for his highly-anticipated docuseries with fellow YouTuber Jeffree Star, and fans are freaking out. The show — dubbed The Beautiful World of Jeffree Star — has been shrouded in mystery since its announcement. That said, this new trailer doesn’t give away much — though it does feature a grab bag of clips showing Dawson and Star in the middle of traveling, chatting, and taking meetings, all soundtracked by American Idol‘s Catie Turner.’
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Todrick “Wig”.
CLOSE RESEMBLANCE OF THE DAY. Niall Horan and Allen Leech.
HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Dan Roberge.