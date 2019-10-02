Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff Hold Press Conference Amid Impeachment Inquiry: LIVE VIDEO

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff are set to hold a press conference amid an impeachment inquiry.

CNBC reports on subpoenas sent to Rudy Giuliani for documents related to the impeachment inquiry: ‘Three Democratic-led panels — the Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees — are demanding that Giuliani produce all text messages, phone records and other communications related to the “scheme” he is accused of perpetrating “in order to determine the full extent of this effort by the President and his Administration to press Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 presidential election.”’