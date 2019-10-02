Bernie Sanders Hospitalized for Artery Blockage

Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) has been hospitalized and is being treated for blockage of an artery after experience chest pains at an event on Tuesday night.

Said Sanders’ adviser Jeff Weaver in a statement: “During a campaign event yesterday evening, Sen. Sanders experienced some chest discomfort. Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted. Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.”