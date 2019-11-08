Donald Trump Jr: Driving Past Arlington Cemetery Made Me Think of All the Money My Family Has Lost Helping My Dad Become President

Donald Trump Jr. has a new book out, and offers some insight into the sickness of the Trump mind, as if any more examples were necessary.

Business Insider reports: “Writing about a visit to Arlington National Cemetery the day before his father’s inauguration, Trump said: ‘I rarely get emotional, if ever. I guess you’d call me hyper-rational, stoic. Yet as we drove past the rows of white grave markers, in the gravity of the moment, I had a deep sense of the importance of the presidency and a love of our country … In that moment, I also thought of all the attacks we’d already suffered as a family, and about all the sacrifices we’d have to make to help my father succeed — voluntarily giving up a huge chunk of our business and all international deals to avoid the appearance that we were ‘profiting off of the office.'”

Trump adds: “Frankly, it was a big sacrifice, costing us millions and millions of dollars annually … Of course, we didn’t get any credit whatsoever from the mainstream media, which now does not surprise me at all.”