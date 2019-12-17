Seth Meyers Reveals That Bowen Yang’s High School Classmates Predicted His SNL Future: WATCH

Bowen Yang, SNL’s first Chinese-American cast member and only the third openly gay cast member, told Seth Meyers about the audition impressions he did for the show (he was originally hired as a writer). Yang said eventually he ran out of Asian public figures so he did an impression of New York Times book reviewer Michiko Kakutani, who nobody has ever seen or heard.

Yang also talked about his characters on the show including “trade daddy” and Kim Jong Un. He also revealed that in high school, his senior class named him “Most Likely to be a Cast Member on Saturday Night Live.” Yang also revealed that he was born in Australia, and then moved to Montreal and Denver: “I’m a little Commonwealth baby.”