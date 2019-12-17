Stephen Colbert Ridicules Hallmark, One Million Moms for Gay Wedding Ad Debacle: WATCH

Stephen Colbert mocked Hallmark’s immediate cave to One Million Moms last week over a Zola gay wedding ad in which two brides kiss. Hallmark announced this week that they would reinstate the ad.

One Million Moms complained that Hallmark strayed from entertainment that the whole family could watch, and Colbert responded: “Let’s be honest. Your whole family isn’t getting together to watch Hallmark Christmas movies. Real moms watch them alone at night while trying to assemble a Fisher-Price kitchen, and drinking out of a wine glass that says, When Caleb Whines, Mommy Wines.”

Colbert also ripped Hallmark for its excuse that it doesn’t want to create controversy: “We know. We’ve seen your movies. Hallmark doesn’t generate controversy, character growth, dramatic tension, or leading roles for black people.”

And he aired footage of William Shatner, who had slammed Hallmark for the move, talking to one of the One Million Moms.

Concluded Colbert: “Well just like in the Hallmark classic, A Shoe Addict’s Christmas, there’s a happy ending. … Hallmark announced that they will reinstate the commercials. … There was drama, they broke up, they got back together, a wedding was involved, and everyone was white. Wow. They do have just one plotline.”