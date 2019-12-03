French President Emmanuel Macron wasn’t having any of Donald Trump’s jokes and braggadocio about ISIS fighters at a talk with reporters at the NATO summit, shooting down Trump’s suggestion that the ISIS terror threat had been taken care of.

Said Trump, boasting about the number of ISIS fighters the U.S. has captured: “Would you like some nice ISIS fighters? I could give them to you.”

Replied Macron: “Let’s be serious. A very large number of fighters you have on the ground. Other fighters coming from Syria, from Iraq, and the region. It is true you have foreign fighters coming from Europe, but this is a tiny minority of the overall problem we have in the region. And I think number one priority, because it is not finished – is to get rid of ISIS. This is our number one priority. And it is not done, I’m sorry to say that. … And you have more and more of the fighters, due to the situation today.”

Snapped Trump: “This is why he’s a great politician. Cause that was one of the greatest non-answers I’ve ever heard.”

Macron also schooled Trump on the importance of NATO.