And Here are the Golden Globes Nominations: FULL LIST

The nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globes Awards were announced on Monday morning by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Netflix was the biggest recipient with a total of 17 nominations including three for best motion picture drama (The Irishman, Marriage Story and The Two Popes) and one for best musical or comedy motion picture (Dolemite Is My Name).

Leading the pack, Marriage Story received six nominations, followed by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman with five each. The Two Popes and Joker each received four nominations. The Crown, Chernobyl, and Unbelievable received four nominations each on the television side of the awards.

Said Jeremy Blacklow, GLAAD’s Director of Entertainment Media, who wrote up the LGBTQ-inclusive nominees: “Golden Globe nominations for LGBTQ-inclusive films including Rocketman, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, and Pain and Glory, along with television series The Politician and Killing Eve, continue a tradition of recognizing extraordinary talent by the Hollywood Forward Press Association. Well-deserved nominations for several LGBTQ roles, as well as for out actors Billy Porter, Beanie Feldstein, Ben Platt, and Andrew Scott, provide both a reason to celebrate and a reminder for how audiences and critics alike support and applaud authentic LGBTQ storytelling.”



Check out the full list:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“The Irishman” (Netflix)

“Marriage Story” (Netflix)

“1917” (Universal)

“Joker” (Warner Bros.)

“The Two Popes” (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)

Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”)

Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)

Renée Zellweger (“Judy”)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale (“Ford v Ferrari”)

Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Dolemite Is My Name” (Netflix)

“Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight)

“Knives Out” (Lionsgate)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony)

“Rocketman” (Paramount)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”)

Awkwafina (“The Farewell”)

Cate Blanchett (“Where’d You Go, Bernadette”)

Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”)

Emma Thompson (“Late Night”)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig (“Knives Out”)

Roman Griffin Davis (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”)

Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

“Frozen 2” (Disney)

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” (Universal)

“The Lion King” (Disney)

“Missing Link” (United Artists Releasing)

“Toy Story 4” (Disney)

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

“The Farewell” (A24)

“Les Misérables” (Amazon)

“Pain and Glory” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Parasite” (Neon)

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (Neon)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”)

Annette Bening (“The Report”)

Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)

Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”)

Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)

Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”)

Sam Mendes (“1917”)

Todd Phillips (“Joker”)

Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”)

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (“Parasite”)

Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Steven Zaillian (“The Irishman”)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat (“Little Women”)

Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker”)

Randy Newman (“Marriage Story”)

Thomas Newman (“1917”)

Daniel Pemberton (“Motherless Brooklyn”)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts” (“Cats”)

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”)

“Into the Unknown” (“Frozen 2”)

“Spirit” (“The Lion King”)

“Stand Up” (“Harriet”)

Best Television Series – Drama

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)

“Succession” (HBO)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”)

Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”)

Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“Barry” (HBO)

“Fleabag” (Amazon)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“The Politician” (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kirsten Dunst (“On Becoming a God in Central Florida”)

Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Ben Platt (“The Politician”)

Paul Rudd (“Living with Yourself”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Catch-22″ (Hulu)

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever (“Unbelievable”)

Joey King (“The Act”)

Helen Mirren (“Catherine the Great”)

Merritt Wever (“Unbelievable”)

Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott (“Catch-22”)

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Spy”)

Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”)

Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)

Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette (“The Act”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”)

Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”)

Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”)

Stellan Skarsgård (“Chernobyl”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)