Lizzo, Volcano, Megan Rapinoe, Doping, Lil Nas X, Eggplants, Sanna Marin, Wonder Woman, Linda Ronstadt: HOT LINKS

SCOTUS. Supreme Court leaves in place Kentucky law requiring doctors to perform ultrasounds and show patients images. “The justices did not comment in refusing to review an appeals court ruling that upheld the law. Enforcement of the law had been on hold pending the legal challenge but will begin shortly, said Steve Pitt, general counsel to Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin.”

SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR. Sports Illustrated names Megan Rapinoe 2019 sportsperson of the year. “Megan Rapinoe is Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year. She is just the fourth woman in the award’s 66-year history to win it unaccompanied, a feat that is both a remarkable athletic achievement and a reflection of entrenched gender biases. Rapinoe challenged perceptions of her, of female athletes, of all women.”

TO HIS FACE. Linda Rondstadt blasted Mike Pompeo at the Kennedy Center Honors. ‘At the State Dept. dinner for the Kennedy Center honorees Mike Pompeo wondered aloud when he would be “loved”. Then Linda Ronstadt got up to get laurels, looked the f**ker right in the eye and said “maybe when you stop enabling Donald Trump”.’

REMOVE HIM. Senators call on Trump to remove Stephen Miller: ‘The leaked emails, the letter says, show that “what is driving Mr. Miller” is “not national security, it’s white supremacy—something that has no place in our country, federal government, and especially not the White House.” “Simply put,” the letter continues, “Mr. Miller is unfit to serve in any capacity at the White House, let alone as a senior policy adviser.”’

PARDONS? Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, and Roger Stone pitch pardons.

RIP. Former Fed Chairman Paul Volcker: “The death was confirmed by his daughter, Janice Zima, who did not specify the cause. Mr. Volcker had been treated for prostate cancer, which was diagnosed in 2018. Mr. Volcker, a towering, taciturn and somewhat rumpled figure, arrived in Washington as America’s postwar economic hegemony was beginning to crumble. He would devote his professional life to wrestling with the consequences.”

EGGPLANTS. 22 celebs who have discussed the size of their dicks.

CUDDLIER. The mafia now welcomes gay members.

SANNA MARIN. Finland elects 34-year-old prime minister: “The country’s coalition government consists of five parties, four of which are led by women, with Ms. Marin now at the helm. Four of the women are under the age of 35, which Finnish political experts say is more significant, symbolic of the rise of a new generation of politicians in the Nordic nation, which has had strong female representation for decades.”

NO EYE DEER. Beyonce will now tell you a joke.

MALE MODEL MONDAY.

DOPING. Russia banned from Olympics and global sports for four years: “The World Anti-Doping Agency’s punishment means that Russia’s flag, name and anthem will not be allowed at the Tokyo Games, though athletes not implicated in doping could compete under a neutral flag. The agency also barred Russian sports and government officials from the Games and prohibited the country from hosting international events.”

LIL NAS X. On fame and depression:

i like to pretend hate and shit don’t get to me, but subconsciously it eats away at me. feeling like u have the world and knowing it can all go away at any time is scary. with all this being said i want anybody who cared enough to read this to just live in the moment. love u guys — nope (@LilNasX) December 8, 2019

NEW ZEALAND. Five dead, many missing after volcanic eruption on island: “New Zealand officials said they were unsure of the exact number of people who had gone missing or were injured in the eruption on White Island. Reconnaissance flights over the area in the hours after the eruption revealed no signs of life, police said in a statement issued at midnight Tuesday local time.”

My god, White Island volcano in New Zealand erupted today for first time since 2001. My family and I had gotten off it 20 minutes before, were waiting at our boat about to leave when we saw it. Boat ride home tending to people our boat rescued was indescribable. #whiteisland pic.twitter.com/QJwWi12Tvt — Michael Schade (@sch) December 9, 2019

