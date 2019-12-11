Judaism, Tinashe, Kehinde Wiley, Jimmy Kimmel, Emiliano Zapata, Harry Styles, Baby Yoda, Henry Rollins: HOT LINKS

EMILIANO ZAPATA. Effeminate painting of Mexican Revolution hero Emiliano Zapata draws protests: “We are not going to allow this,” said Jorge Zapata Gonzalez. “For us as relatives, this denigrates the figure of our general (Zapata), depicting him as gay.”

JUDAISM. Trump executive order to classify Judaism as a race or nationality: “The order will effectively interpret Judaism as a race or nationality, not just a religion, to prompt a federal law penalizing colleges and universities deemed to be shirking their responsibility to foster an open climate for minority students. In recent years, the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions — or B.D.S. — movement against Israel has roiled some campuses, leaving some Jewish students feeling unwelcome or attacked.”

SIGN OF THE TIMES. Harry Styles eats sperm on live TV.

SAG AWARDS 2020. And the nominees are….

$25 MILLION. Harvey Weinstein reaches deal with accusers which won’t require him to admit any wrongdoing or pay anything to the accusers himself.

GENEALOGY NEWS OF THE DAY. The Mormon-owned genealogy site Family Search adds same-sex couples: ‘The addition of gay relationships is part of FamilySearch’s “efforts to accurately document the human family,” according to a news release, but the Utah-based church still “solemnizes or seals marriages [it its temples] only between people of the opposite sex.” Children of same-sex couples will not be sealed to their parents “even if the couples have been legally married,” according to the release. “A deceased individual who has lived in a same-sex couple relationship or who has been a party to a same-sex marriage may receive all other available religious rites in a temple for which he or she is eligible.”’

PATRICK BUMATAY. Gay Trump nominee confirmed to Ninth Circuit.

FIRST LOOK OF THE DAY. Meryl Streep and James Corden in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix adaptation of The Prom.

WAXING ON. Jimmy Kimmel pranks his staff with a wax figure of himself.

MONUMENTAL MOMENT OF THE DAY. Kehinde Wiley’s “Rumors of War” statue unveiled in Richmond, is powerful response to Confederate statues.

SEARCH TRENDS. Baby Yoda, Jussie Smollett, iPhone 11, Notre Dame Cathedral, and boomers were on Google user’s minds in 2019.

2020. Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg neck-and-neck in New Hampshire in new poll: “When asked who they would vote for if New Hampshire’s Democratic primary was today, 18 percent of likely Democratic voters polled said Buttigieg, while 17 percent said Biden. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) received 15 percent support, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) received 12 percent. No other candidate was in double digits, though 12 percent said either that they didn’t know or refused to answer the question.”

MARK LEVIN. Conservative radio host calls for next Democratic president to be impeached.

Mark Levin: "The next president who's a Democrat must be impeached" pic.twitter.com/hjAzsrvdwb — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) December 10, 2019

TUCKER CARLSON GUEST SETH BARRON. AOC’s district is the least American. “Well, part of the reason is because her district is actually one of the least American districts in the country. Now by that, I don’t mean that it’s not part of America, but it’s occupied by relatively few American citizens. A very high percentage of her district is, in fact, illegal aliens. Now, the way they inhabit housing there is such that they live in a lot of illegal spaces, like basements and many people live there. So they wind up producing a lot of garbage that the landlords don’t want thrown out normally. So hence, you wind up with a lot of garbage on the streets, you have illegal food vendors pouring their pig grease into the gutters. I mean I worked out there, it can be a little gross.”

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Tinashe “Save Room For Us”.

MASHUP OF THE DAY. 2019 movie trailers.

LIVE PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY. Henry Rollins and Cyndi Lauper perform “Rise Above”. “Every winter, Cyndi Lauper hosts her all-star Home For The Holiday benefit. The show raises money for True Colors United, the nonprofit that Lauper founded in 2008 to battle against LGBTQ youth homelessness. Last night, Lauper headlined the 2019 edition of the show at the Novo in Los Angeles. This time around, Lauper performed alongside people like Marilyn Manson, Kesha, King Princess, Perry Farrell, and Lily Tomlin. She had Belinda Carlisle and Brandi Carlile; I wonder if those two know each other. And she also shared a magical moment onstage with a very different sort of ’80s icon.”

HUMP DAY HAIRY. Matt Wilkas.