Gus Kenworthy, Billie Ellish, Tom of Finland, Stormy Daniels, Jonas Brothers, Bayard Rustin, Mormon Church, Pearl Jam, Donald Trump: HOT LINKS

ALL ABOUT THE RATINGS: Trump complains about his defense team’s ‘Death Valley’ impeachment time slot

MAFIA DON: ‘Take her out’: Recording appears to capture Trump at private dinner saying he wants Ukraine ambassador fired

SPECIAL VICTORY: Gus Kenworthy teamed with a disabled teen to win a Special Olympics event at the X Games:

NOT JUST HEADACHES: 34 US service members diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after Iranian missile strike

FALSE ARREST: Ohio police officers fired over 2018 arrest of Stormy Daniels

PEEPING TOM: Bruce LaBruce’s Tom of Finland gay porn releases this week

RED-STATE REVENGE: Oklahoma retaliates against California with a ban of its own on state-funded travel, over abortion

POSTHUMOUS PARDON: California governor asked to pardon late gay rights leader Bayard Rustin

PORN PIRATES: Navy investigating who took secret videos of sailors in a bathroom and posted to porn site

MORMON MALFEASANCE: A Sundance documentary digs into a sexual abuse case involving the Boy Scouts and the LDS Church

SIN CITY, ‘SUCKER’: The Jonas Brothers are doing a Las Vegas residency this spring

Let's get it! Let's gooooo!! We’re headed to VEGAS for a brand new residency at Park Theater at Park MGM April 1 – 18!! CITI presale starts Monday, 1/27 at 10AM PT🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZtSRlbhuhh — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) January 24, 2020

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: Billie Ellish, “Everything I Wanted”

NEW SONG OF THE DAY: Pearl Jam, “Dance of the Clairvoyants”

TRAILER OF THE DAY: ‘Irresistable’

FRIDAY FLASH: Golan Rom