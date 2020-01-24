Gus Kenworthy, Billie Ellish, Tom of Finland, Stormy Daniels, Jonas Brothers, Bayard Rustin, Mormon Church, Pearl Jam, Donald Trump: HOT LINKS

ALL ABOUT THE RATINGS: Trump complains about his defense team’s ‘Death Valley’ impeachment time slot
MAFIA DON: ‘Take her out’: Recording appears to capture Trump at private dinner saying he wants Ukraine ambassador fired
SPECIAL VICTORY: Gus Kenworthy teamed with a disabled teen to win a Special Olympics event at the X Games:
The inaugural Special Olympics Unified Skiing event went down at the @XGames, today! Six @SpecialOlympics athletes were each teamed up with an X Games pro and in teams of two we raced down a GS course with each team’s combined time determining the results. My partner was 17-year-old Palmer Lyons, who absolutely flew down the course, and together we won the competition! I feel grateful and honored to have been asked to be a part of today’s event. The competitors we teamed up with exuded sportsmanship, camaraderie and goodwill and I got more hugs, high fives and smiles than I even knew what to do with. Thank you for letting me share your day, Palmer! 🙏🏼❤️
NOT JUST HEADACHES: 34 US service members diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after Iranian missile strike
FALSE ARREST: Ohio police officers fired over 2018 arrest of Stormy Daniels
PEEPING TOM: Bruce LaBruce’s Tom of Finland gay porn releases this week
RED-STATE REVENGE: Oklahoma retaliates against California with a ban of its own on state-funded travel, over abortion
POSTHUMOUS PARDON: California governor asked to pardon late gay rights leader Bayard Rustin
PORN PIRATES: Navy investigating who took secret videos of sailors in a bathroom and posted to porn site
MORMON MALFEASANCE: A Sundance documentary digs into a sexual abuse case involving the Boy Scouts and the LDS Church
SIN CITY, ‘SUCKER’: The Jonas Brothers are doing a Las Vegas residency this spring
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: Billie Ellish, “Everything I Wanted”
NEW SONG OF THE DAY: Pearl Jam, “Dance of the Clairvoyants”
TRAILER OF THE DAY: ‘Irresistable’
FRIDAY FLASH: Golan Rom