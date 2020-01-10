Justice Dept. Winds Down Probe of Clinton, Finds ‘Nothing Worth Pursuing’

Lock her up? Not so fast!

President Donald Trump’s Justice Department is winding down an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s business dealings — championed by Trump himself — after the probe turned up “nothing worth pursuing,” the Washington Post reported Thursday.

Under pressure from the president and GOP lawmakers, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions launched the review in 2017, appointing U.S. Attorney John Huber of Utah to look into the former Democratic presidential nominee.

From the Salt Lake Tribune: “The inquiry focused on the Clinton Foundation and its ties to the sale of Uranium One and the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while serving as secretary of state. ‘Current and former officials said that Huber has largely finished and found nothing worth pursuing — though the assignment has not formally ended and no official notice has been sent to the Justice Department or to lawmakers,’ those officials told the Post.”

More from Vanity Fair: “Despite Republicans’ long insistence on Clinton’s wrongdoing—and Trump’s favorite ‘lock her up’ rallying cry—the fact that the Huber investigation has reportedly been a bust doesn’t seem to come as much surprise to those inside the Justice Department itself. Senior Justice officials cited by the Post said that the investigation had largely been viewed as little more than a way to appease Trump and his Republican allies, and officials expected the inquiry was “unlikely to lead to anything of significance.’ … Of course, Clinton being cleared of wrongdoing by Trump’s own executive branch isn’t about to stop the president from bashing Hillary nonetheless. … Less than an hour after the Post report came out, Trump was back on the campaign trail attacking Hillary, repeating his favorite 2016 talking points to a crowd of supporters—Clinton’s innocence be damned. ‘Crooked Hillary—you should lock her up, I’ll tell you,’ Trump told supporters.”

Watch a clip of Trump calling for Clinton to be jailed at his rally on Thursday night below.