‘We’re in the F***ing Mirror Universe’: Twitter Reacts to Trump’s Space Force Logo Ripoff

President Donald Trump on Friday afternoon unveiled the new logo for Space Force, the recently formed sixth branch of the Armed Forces.

“After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The Hill reports: Space Force was established in December with the signing of the annual defense policy bill. Its establishment fulfilled a top priority for Trump since he first floated the idea in 2018 and turned it into a reliable applause line at his campaign rallies. Though Trump coined the name Space Force, the idea for a separate branch of the military for space originated as a bipartisan House idea in 2017. Space Force’s goal is to protect U.S. military assets in space from threats from Russia and China, which have tested anti-satellite weapon and created their own space military services.

Numerous observers, including George Takei, noted the Space Force logo looks eerily similar to that of Star Trek’s Starfleet Command:

