Trump Surrogate: Gays Practice ‘Deviant Sexual Behavior’ and are ‘Three Levels Above the Nazis’

Radio host Stacy Washington, a campaign surrogate for Donald Trump who serves on two of the president’s re-election advisory boards, has called homosexuality “deviant sexual behavior,” said that LGBTQ people are “three levels of above the Nazis,” and wholeheartedly endorsed conversion therapy.

Media Matters reports: Washington is a commentator, radio host, and Air Force veteran who has appeared in outlets including Fox News, Newsmax TV, and the now-defunct NRATV. She was formerly a host of a program aired on American Family Radio, the radio arm of extreme anti-LGBTQ group American Family Association, before the network culled much of its programming and its dedicated Urban Family Communications network. The outlet regularly pushes misinformation and hate about the LGBTQ community to nearly 200 stations and affiliates in 35 states. Washington now hosts a podcast that is available on various platforms. She is also a member of the Trump campaign’s Black Voices for Trump and Veterans for Trump advisory boards. Washington met with Trump at the November 8 launch of his Black Voices for Trump coalition. She tweeted on January 8 that she was “pleased to join the Vets for Trump Advisory Board.” She has visited the White House and recently spokeas a Trump surrogate at a Missouri campaign kickoff hosted by the state’s Republican Party.

Check out a few of Washington’s anti-LGBTQ Facebook posts below.