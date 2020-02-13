Bloomberg Blasts Trump as ‘Carnival Barking Clown’ Who Blew Inheritance on ‘Stupid Deals’

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is fighting fire with fire in his campaign to unseat President Donald Trump.

Bloomberg used the president’s favorite social media platform, Twitter, to blast Trump on Thursday, minutes after the president again attacked the former New York City mayor.

.@realDonaldTrump – we know many of the same people in NY. Behind your back they laugh at you & call you a carnival barking clown. They know you inherited a fortune & squandered it with stupid deals and incompetence.



I have the record & the resources to defeat you. And I will. https://t.co/fO4azmZaUg February 13, 2020

The response came shortly after Trump called Bloomberg a “loser” and a “mass of dead energy.”

Mini Mike is a 5’4” mass of dead energy who does not want to be on the debate stage with these professional politicians. No boxes please. He hates Crazy Bernie and will, with enough money, possibly stop him. Bernie’s people will go nuts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

“Mini Mike Bloomberg is a LOSER who has money but can’t debate and has zero presence, you will see. He reminds me of a tiny version of Jeb “Low Energy” Bush, but Jeb has more political skill and has treated the Black community much better than Mini!” Trump wrote. “Mini Mike is a 5’4” mass of dead energy who does not want to be on the debate stage with these professional politicians. No boxes please. He hates Crazy Bernie and will, with enough money, possibly stop him. Bernie’s people will go nuts!”

‘I'm not afraid of Trump, Trump is afraid of me:’ Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg. Follow our election coverage here: https://t.co/JcKueDHIzD pic.twitter.com/AfARos1Vxk — Reuters (@Reuters) February 13, 2020

Fittingly, Trump’s attack came shortly after after Bloomberg called the president “the world’s biggest schoolyard bully with no respect for civility, decency and the facts” at a rally in Tennessee on Wednesday.

“I’m not afraid of Trump, and Trump is afraid of me,” Bloomberg said.

Trump is VERY worried about Bloomberg. Just as he was freaked out about Biden, when he tried to enlist the Ukraine president in undermining his candidacy. https://t.co/BVX3G6Kgo4 — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) February 13, 2020

Following Trump’s tweet on Thursday morning, some observers agreed.

“Trump is VERY worried about Bloomberg. Just as he was freaked out about Biden, when he tried to enlist the Ukraine president in undermining his candidacy,” wrote Jim Roberts, editor-in-chief of Cheddar.

More reactions below.

Every single time Trump tweets about Bloomberg, Bloomberg wins https://t.co/qVOXOrji8n — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) February 13, 2020

Hello @FLOTUS, it appears your #BeBest anti-cyberbullying campaign isn't really taking root at home. Just wanted to flag this for you. https://t.co/xAVW5iEq5J — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 13, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump uses height to compare himself with Bloomberg, but never mentions other useful measurements – such as width and circumference https://t.co/22WTqTLL0z — West Wing Reports (edited by Paul Brandus) (@WestWingReport) February 13, 2020

Apparently Bloomberg is big enough to get stuck in Trump's craw pic.twitter.com/cJRhGbEOoP — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) February 13, 2020

Hard for Trump allies to insist Bloomberg isn’t viewed as a real threat when he’s clearly on the president’s mind and nerves pic.twitter.com/0Hk40tbdot — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) February 13, 2020

Here we go…Trump knows Bloomberg can and will outspend him. He’s a very different type of opponent. https://t.co/X9jFnZOrkY — Katty Kay (@KattyKay_) February 13, 2020