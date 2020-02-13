Bloomberg Blasts Trump as ‘Carnival Barking Clown’ Who Blew Inheritance on ‘Stupid Deals’

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is fighting fire with fire in his campaign to unseat President Donald Trump.
Bloomberg used the president’s favorite social media platform, Twitter, to blast Trump on Thursday, minutes after the president again attacked the former New York City mayor.
“We know many of the same people in NY. Behind your back they laugh at you & call you a carnival barking clown,” Bloomberg wrote in response to Trump. “They know you inherited a fortune & squandered it with stupid deals and incompetence. I have the record & the resources to defeat you. And I will.”
The response came shortly after Trump called Bloomberg a “loser” and a “mass of dead energy.”
“Mini Mike Bloomberg is a LOSER who has money but can’t debate and has zero presence, you will see. He reminds me of a tiny version of Jeb “Low Energy” Bush, but Jeb has more political skill and has treated the Black community much better than Mini!” Trump wrote. “Mini Mike is a 5’4” mass of dead energy who does not want to be on the debate stage with these professional politicians. No boxes please. He hates Crazy Bernie and will, with enough money, possibly stop him. Bernie’s people will go nuts!”
Fittingly, Trump’s attack came shortly after after Bloomberg called the president “the world’s biggest schoolyard bully with no respect for civility, decency and the facts” at a rally in Tennessee on Wednesday.
“I’m not afraid of Trump, and Trump is afraid of me,” Bloomberg said.
Following Trump’s tweet on Thursday morning, some observers agreed.
“Trump is VERY worried about Bloomberg. Just as he was freaked out about Biden, when he tried to enlist the Ukraine president in undermining his candidacy,” wrote Jim Roberts, editor-in-chief of Cheddar.
More reactions below.