Donald Trump Jr. Says Dems Hope Coronavirus ‘Kills Millions’ to End President’s ‘Streak of Winning’ (WATCH)

Shortly after midnight Friday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to accuse Democrats of blaming him for the coronavirus.

So, the Coronavirus, which started in China and spread to various countries throughout the world, but very slowly in the U.S. because President Trump closed our border, and ended flights, VERY EARLY, is now being blamed, by the Do Nothing Democrats, to be the fault of “Trump”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

Hours later, appearing on Fox and Friends, Donald Trump Jr. went a step further.

Don. Jr was just on Fox & Friends accusing Democrats of hoping coronavirus "comes here and kills millions of people so that they can end Donald Trump's streak of winning."



“For them [Democrats] to try to take a pandemic, and hope it comes here and kills millions of people so they can end Donald Trump’s streak of winning is a new level of sickness,” Trump Jr. said.

Meanwhile, Trump’s chief of staff claimed the media has been ignoring coronavirus until now because they were preoccupied with the impeachment “hoax.”

“The reason you’re seeing so much attention to it today is, they think this is going to be what brings down the president,” Mick Mulvaney said Friday morning at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

UPDATE: Congressman John Garamendi, D-California, later responded to Trump Jr.’s allegation in an interview on MSNBC.

“He shouldn’t be near me when he says that,” Garamendi said of Trump Jr.. “There would be a serious altercation.

“That’s just totally outrageous,” he added. “I can assure you there’s not a Democrat or Republican in Congress that wants anybody to be sick. … Don Jr. better not get any place close to me. It would not be a healthy situation.”